Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

FOLD opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.