Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COWS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWS Free Report ) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 20.27% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

