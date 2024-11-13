Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/7/2024 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Ford Motor had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

9/25/2024 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 50,952,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,866,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 274,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 128,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 998,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 329,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

