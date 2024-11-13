Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $241.83

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $239.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,924 shares of company stock valued at $92,673,325 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,224,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

