Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) recently:

11/12/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.65. 5,354,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,894,078. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $53,979,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.