Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 29th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FINS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 106,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

