Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.57 and a 1-year high of $129.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

