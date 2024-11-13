Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $345.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.81 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average of $322.07.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

