Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $182,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 162.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $190.95. 1,428,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,417,839. The stock has a market cap of $990.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

