Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Angi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $962.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $296.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.