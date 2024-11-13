Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 608.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 150,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 129,561 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 86,001 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

