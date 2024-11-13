Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

BATS:EFV opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.