Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

