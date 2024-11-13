Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.97. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.