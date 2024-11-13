Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $1,236.85 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,244.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,163.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,089.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

