Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Stuart Davis Buys 15,625 Shares of Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Davis purchased 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,736.84).

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

