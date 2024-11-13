Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,492.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWM stock opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.52 and a 52-week high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

