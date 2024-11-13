Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 798,883 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,618,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 109,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after buying an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $90.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.