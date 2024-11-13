Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 961.33 ($12.37) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($11.84). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 920 ($11.84), with a volume of 2,732 shares traded.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 927.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 960.31.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

