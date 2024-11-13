Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 26th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Arch Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $19.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH stock opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.38. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $116.44 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

