Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 16.2% – Here’s Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.52. 19,224,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 8,068,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

ACHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 192,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 195.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 173,919 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

