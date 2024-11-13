Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 205068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.19 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Archrock by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Archrock by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Archrock Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
