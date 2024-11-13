Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 205068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.19 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Archrock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Archrock by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Archrock by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

