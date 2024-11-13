Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 98,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 376,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Aris Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $652.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining
About Aris Mining
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
