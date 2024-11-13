Arjuna Capital Acquires 6,466 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

KMB stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.98. 120,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

