Arjuna Capital Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.