Arjuna Capital Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URTH. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,958. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $124.63 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average of $150.28.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

