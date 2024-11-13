ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.12 and last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 299173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.