Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 22.2 %
ARMP opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.80.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
