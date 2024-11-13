Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 88.5% in October

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 18.5 %

Shares of AHT traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 128,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,550. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($12.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($12.99). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AHT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 94,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.