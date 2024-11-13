Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Ashtead Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Ashtead Group stock opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.87. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $235.59 and a 52-week high of $337.95.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

