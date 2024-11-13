Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,006 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 80,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.90 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

