Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 15,745 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after purchasing an additional 656,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,398,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 253,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after purchasing an additional 873,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

