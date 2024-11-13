Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,429,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

