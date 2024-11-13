Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,890,768,000 after acquiring an additional 691,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

