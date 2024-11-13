Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $117.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

