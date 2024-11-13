Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.19 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

