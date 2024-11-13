Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $109,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 988,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

