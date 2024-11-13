Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $123,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.