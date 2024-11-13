Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $140,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,286.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,977.39 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,044.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,832.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

