Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.