Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $0.84, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($16.50) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 17.7 %

ATRA traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 248,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,606. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

