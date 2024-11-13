Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Update

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORAAF opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.