Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Autoliv has raised its dividend by an average of 62.5% annually over the last three years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

