AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 4,503.8% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,202.71.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO opened at $3,175.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,510.00 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,111.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,019.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

