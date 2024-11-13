Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,096,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 501,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

