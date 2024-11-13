B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Stock Price

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s previous close.

NOTE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FiscalNote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

NOTE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 388,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.49. FiscalNote has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $81,547.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,541,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,721.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,679 shares of company stock worth $155,475. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,956 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

