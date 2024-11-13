Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $215.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average of $207.91. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. CLSA raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.