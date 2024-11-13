Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,963 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.42% of Twist Bioscience worth $37,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 613,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 575,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,891 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,462,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 150,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $639,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,019.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $639,296.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,019.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $143,025.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,917.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,239 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.