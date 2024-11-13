Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.31% of Trupanion worth $23,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 87.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 603,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 160.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trupanion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $105,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,789.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $105,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,789.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $510,578. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.