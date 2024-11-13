Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $15.60 Million Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.71% of Digimarc worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMRC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Digimarc by 10.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 34.7% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Digimarc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $695.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 105.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DMRC shares. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

